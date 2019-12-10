Nets' Iman Shumpert: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Shumpert is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to left knee soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Shumpert appears to have come away from Sunday's matchup with some soreness, and it'll likely cost him at least a game. Look for an official ruling on his status closer to Wednesday's tip.
More News
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Collects six boards Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Minimal production Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Inks deal with Brooklyn•
-
Iman Shumpert: Turns down offer from Houston•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Hits three triples in cameo role•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Joining rotation Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...