Nets' Iman Shumpert: Upgraded to questionable
Shumpert (knee) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets.
Shumpert's left knee is seemingly less sore than expected, and there's a chance he'll end up taking the court. More information may arrive after the Nets go through pregame warmups.
More News
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Collects six boards Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Minimal production Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Inks deal with Brooklyn•
-
Iman Shumpert: Turns down offer from Houston•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Hits three triples in cameo role•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...