Play

Shumpert ended with just four points and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to Charlotte.

After getting the better of an apparent knee injury, Shumpert took his place on the Nets' bench. He played 14 minutes but was unable to translate the playing time into fantasy production. He typically gives them a good deal of energy but the numbers are no there and he is not worth consideration in any competitive format.

More News
Our Latest Stories