Nets' Iman Shumpert: Very little production in loss
Shumpert ended with just four points and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to Charlotte.
After getting the better of an apparent knee injury, Shumpert took his place on the Nets' bench. He played 14 minutes but was unable to translate the playing time into fantasy production. He typically gives them a good deal of energy but the numbers are no there and he is not worth consideration in any competitive format.
More News
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Collects six boards Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Minimal production Wednesday•
-
Nets' Iman Shumpert: Inks deal with Brooklyn•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.