Shumpert was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania notes that the Nets were 9-4 with Shumpert and "reluctantly released him due to full roster guarantees." In his 13 appearances with Brooklyn, the 29-year-old Shumpert averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 assists in 18.6 minutes. It's certainly possible he finds an NBA contract elsewhere.