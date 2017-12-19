Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Assigned to G-League
Whitehead was assigned to the G-League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday in order to appear in the team's game Wednesday against the Windy City Bulls.
Whitehead has struggled to find consistent playing time at the NBA level, appearing in just 10 games and seeing 14.2 minutes per game in those contests. He has been seeing consistent run in the G-League, however, affording him some valuable on-court experience. In five games with Long Island this year, he's averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 29.8 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Sent down to G-League•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Gets hot in loss•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Pours in eight off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League Sunday•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...