Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Assigned to G-League

Whitehead was assigned to the G-League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday in order to appear in the team's game Wednesday against the Windy City Bulls.

Whitehead has struggled to find consistent playing time at the NBA level, appearing in just 10 games and seeing 14.2 minutes per game in those contests. He has been seeing consistent run in the G-League, however, affording him some valuable on-court experience. In five games with Long Island this year, he's averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 29.8 minutes.