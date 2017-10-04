Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Could be odd man out
Coach Kenny Atkinson admitted Wednesday that Whitehead may have trouble finding consistent minutes once the Nets are fully healthy, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead came off the bench to play 17 minutes in Tuesday's preseason opener, but he missed all six of his field goal attempts and finished scoreless. Those struggles aside, Whitehead looks to be the odd man out in a deep Brooklyn guard rotation that also features Jeremy Lin, D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, Joe Harris, Sean Kilpatrick and Caris LeVert. With Lin and Russell penciled in as starters, Crabbe, LeVert and Kilpatrick appear to be ahead of Whitehead in the picking order at this point.
