Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Drops 52 points in G League game

Whitehead put up 52 points (19-29 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three assists across 38 minutes for the G League's Long Island Nets in Sunday's 125-122 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

The scoring total was a season high in the G League for Whitehead, who rejoined Long Island after logging two minutes for the NBA team in its last game Feb. 22 at Charlotte. With limited playing time available for Brooklyn, Whitehead has been regularly shuttling to the G League this season, making 20 appearances for Long Island and averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 treys and 1.2 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest.