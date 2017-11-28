Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Gets hot in loss

Whitehead finished with 24 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 117-103 loss to Houston.

Whitehead was next man up on Monday, getting the hot hand and finishing with a season-high 24 points on just 16 shot attempts. The Nets are ravaged by injuries, and predicting who gets minutes on a nightly basis is going to be difficult. Whitehead had not even seen to the floor over the last four games, so this is likely an anomaly. Until he can do this again, he can safely be left alone in most league formats.