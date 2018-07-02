Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Guarantee date pushed back

The Nets pushed the deadline to guarantee Whitehead's (wrist) $1.54 million contract for the 2018-19 season back to July 31, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

Whitehead is on the mend for April wrist surgery and won't be available for the summer league, so the Nets want to wait until he gets healthier before determining whether he's worth retaining heading into the upcoming campaign. The 23-year-old saw his numbers drop across the board in his second season, finishing 2017-18 with averages of 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per game over just 16 appearances.