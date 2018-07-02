Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Guarantee date pushed back
The Nets pushed the deadline to guarantee Whitehead's (wrist) $1.54 million contract for the 2018-19 season back to July 31, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.
Whitehead is on the mend for April wrist surgery and won't be available for the summer league, so the Nets want to wait until he gets healthier before determining whether he's worth retaining heading into the upcoming campaign. The 23-year-old saw his numbers drop across the board in his second season, finishing 2017-18 with averages of 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per game over just 16 appearances.
More News
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Still recovering from wrist surgery•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Set to undergo wrist surgery•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out again Tuesday•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out Sunday vs. Pistons•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out again Saturday•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out Wednesday with sprained wrist•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...