Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Inactive for Wednesday's opener
Whitehead is listed as inactive for Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson mentioned back in early October that Whitehead could be the odd man out in the rotation when the team is fully healthy. That appears to be the case Wednesday. Fantasy owners in deep leagues who took a flier on Whitehead may want to consider looking elsewhere for production if Whitehead keeps catching healthy scratches. Spencer Dinwiddie and Sean Kilpatrick will seemingly receive most of the reserve minutes at the guard slots with Whitehead out.
