Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out again Saturday

Whitehead (wrist) won't play during Saturday's contest against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead hasn't appeared in a game for Brooklyn since Feb. 22, as he's been spending time in the G-League with the Long Island Nets. That said, with the G-League season over, Whitehead will be at the NBA level for the remainder of the regular season. Even so, his availability, or lack thereof, probably won't affect the Nets' rotation too much, as he's played just 180 minutes this season.