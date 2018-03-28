Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out Wednesday with sprained wrist
Whitehead has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic with a sprained right wrist, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.
Whitehead hasn't appeared in a game for Brooklyn since Feb. 22, so it's likely that the injury stems from his time with the G League's Long Island Nets, who wrapped up their season Saturday. The second-year point guard was one of Long Island's top players this season, averaging 22.3 points (on 44.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 treys and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes per game over 30 appearances (24 starts). Though Whitehead will remain with the NBA team the rest of the season, it's unlikely that he'll see regular run in head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...