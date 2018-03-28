Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out Wednesday with sprained wrist

Whitehead has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic with a sprained right wrist, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.

Whitehead hasn't appeared in a game for Brooklyn since Feb. 22, so it's likely that the injury stems from his time with the G League's Long Island Nets, who wrapped up their season Saturday. The second-year point guard was one of Long Island's top players this season, averaging 22.3 points (on 44.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 treys and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes per game over 30 appearances (24 starts). Though Whitehead will remain with the NBA team the rest of the season, it's unlikely that he'll see regular run in head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.