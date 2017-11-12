Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Pours in eight off bench Saturday
Whitehead mustered eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Jazz.
The 22-year-old saw action for only the third time this season and was efficient with his opportunity, putting up a quick six shots. Whitehead's role figures to be minimal as long as D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie remain healthy, but with the pair suffering from knee and hamstring injuries, respectively, he could be in for some extended run in coming games.
