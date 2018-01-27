Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League
Whitehead was recalled from the G-League's Long Island Nets on Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post
Whitehead last logged minutes in the Nets' loss to the Raptors on Dec. 15. He tallied 13 points across a season high 33 minutes in the contest. He was subsequently assigned to the G-League and has been there since. It is unclear of the Nets intend on giving him minutes in the rotation, but he is unlikely to have much of an impact.
More News
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Assigned to G-League•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Sent down to G-League•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Gets hot in loss•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Pours in eight off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League Sunday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...