Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League

Whitehead was recalled from the G-League's Long Island Nets on Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post

Whitehead last logged minutes in the Nets' loss to the Raptors on Dec. 15. He tallied 13 points across a season high 33 minutes in the contest. He was subsequently assigned to the G-League and has been there since. It is unclear of the Nets intend on giving him minutes in the rotation, but he is unlikely to have much of an impact.