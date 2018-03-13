Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League
Whitehead was recalled from the G-League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead has seen only spot run with the Nets this season, playing 100 total minutes. He's been a more prolific member of the Long Island Nets, where he's averaged 20.4 points and 3.8 assists in 27.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...