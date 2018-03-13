Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League

Whitehead was recalled from the G-League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead has seen only spot run with the Nets this season, playing 100 total minutes. He's been a more prolific member of the Long Island Nets, where he's averaged 20.4 points and 3.8 assists in 27.7 minutes.

