Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League Sunday
Whitehead was recalled from the G-League ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Whitehead has shuttled back-and-forth between the G-League and NBA recently, but he will be called upon to rejoin the Nets for the time being. He doesn't figure to see enough run to be worthy of any fantasy consideration, though.
