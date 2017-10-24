Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League

Whitehead was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead was sent to the G-League earlier Monday, but it appears it was just to get him an extra practice. He'll rejoin the Nets ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Magic, though he's out of the rotation and will likely have a tough time finding more than just a few minutes, if any at all.

