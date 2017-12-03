Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Sent down to G-League

Whitehead was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, Alex Labidou of the Nets official website reports.

Whitehead has made eight appearances with the Nets in the NBA this season. If he's recalled from the G-League this season, he'll likely continue to receive end-of-rotation minutes since he's buried on the depth chart.

