Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Sent to G-League
Whitehead was assigned to the G-League on Monday.
Whitehead has been inactive for the first three games of the season and coach Kenny Atkinson has publicly stated that he'll likely be the odd man out of the backcourt rotation, so a stint in the G-League should give Whitehead an extra opportunity to work on his game. While Jeremy Lin's (knee) absence for the rest of the season could potentially allow Whitehead to pick up a few reserve minutes once recalled, it still won't be enough to make him a fantasy relevant player.
