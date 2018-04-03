Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Set to undergo wrist surgery
Whitehead (wrist) will undergo surgery on his wrist to repair a ligament injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Whitehead has been dealing with what the team had deemed sprained right wrist of a late, but it appears the issue is a bit more serious. The 23-year-old, who spent much of the year in the G League, will undergo surgery this week, which will keep him out for the Nets' final few games, with his recovery likely to last into the offseason.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...