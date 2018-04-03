Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Set to undergo wrist surgery

Whitehead (wrist) will undergo surgery on his wrist to repair a ligament injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Whitehead has been dealing with what the team had deemed sprained right wrist of a late, but it appears the issue is a bit more serious. The 23-year-old, who spent much of the year in the G League, will undergo surgery this week, which will keep him out for the Nets' final few games, with his recovery likely to last into the offseason.