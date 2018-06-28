Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Still recovering from wrist surgery

Whitehead (wrist) is considered unlikely to join the Nets' summer-league squad, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Whitehead is still recovering from the procedure he required in April to repair his right wrist. The 6-foot-5 guard saw his production take a step back in his sophomore season with Brooklyn, averaging just 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per game over 16 appearances. He may find himself on the roster bubble entering training camp.