Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Still recovering from wrist surgery
Whitehead (wrist) is considered unlikely to join the Nets' summer-league squad, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
Whitehead is still recovering from the procedure he required in April to repair his right wrist. The 6-foot-5 guard saw his production take a step back in his sophomore season with Brooklyn, averaging just 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per game over 16 appearances. He may find himself on the roster bubble entering training camp.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...