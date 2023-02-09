The Nets acquired Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 first-round pick swap from the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Kevin Durant (knee) and T.J. Warren, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder has yet to take the floor this season after he and the Suns came to a mutual agreement during training camp for him to remain away from the team while Phoenix sought a trade partner. The veteran forward has finally been granted his wish of being traded elsewhere, though the Nets -- who suddenly appear to be trending toward a rebuild after shipping out Durant and Kyrie Irving -- are an interesting landing spot for Crowder. Given the crowding the Nets already have at forward with Bridges, Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons, Yuta Watanabe and Joe Harris, Crowder could be re-routed elsewhere ahead of Thursday's deadline or bought out if he isn't moved again.