Crowder has been traded to the Nets, along with Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and multiple future first-round picks, in exchange for Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

To date, Crowder is yet to take the floor this season as he remained mired in an extended stand-off with the Suns. Finally, the veteran wing has been granted his wish of a trade, though the Nets -- suddenly a rebuilding team -- are an interesting landing spot for Crowder, and it's very possible he could be bought out in the coming days.