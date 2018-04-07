Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Available Saturday
Okafor is available for Saturday's game against Chicago, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.
Okafor has played in only one game since mid-March, but he could be a minor factor off the bench as the Nets coast toward the end of the season. In Tuesday's loss to Philly, Okafor had 15 points and five boards in 16 minutes.
