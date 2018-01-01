Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Close to returing
Coach Kenny Atkinson thinks Okafor (conditioning) will be able to return Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Okafor has had a rough start to his tenure in Brooklyn, having only made one appearance since being acquired Dec. 7 and then shortly thereafter being told by Atkinson that he needs to get into better shape before making his second outing for the Nets. Apparently Okafor is rounding into form, but it still seems like he'll be relegated to the back end of the rotation.
More News
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Still at least a week away•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Will need time to regain conditioning•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 10 in Nets debut Friday•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Set to debut Friday•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: DNP-CD in first game with Nets•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Set to make Brooklyn debut Tuesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.