Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Close to returing

Coach Kenny Atkinson thinks Okafor (conditioning) will be able to return Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Okafor has had a rough start to his tenure in Brooklyn, having only made one appearance since being acquired Dec. 7 and then shortly thereafter being told by Atkinson that he needs to get into better shape before making his second outing for the Nets. Apparently Okafor is rounding into form, but it still seems like he'll be relegated to the back end of the rotation.