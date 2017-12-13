Nets' Jahlil Okafor: DNP-CD in first game with Nets
Okafor did not see the floor in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.
The Nets confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Okafor would be available to make his debut with the team, but coach Kenny Atkinson ultimately determined to hold the big man out of action and stated that both Okafor and Nik Stauskas will "have to earn" their minutes. While that may be true, Okafor's lack of familiarity with the new system was likely the biggest factor in his absence Tuesday, and the expectation is that he'll eventually move into the rotation -- even if it's just a minor role off the bench -- for a team with one of the shallowest center groups in the NBA. The Nets are off Wednesday before hosting the Knicks on Thursday and traveling to Toronto take on the Raptors on Friday.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...