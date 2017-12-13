Nets' Jahlil Okafor: DNP-CD in first game with Nets

Okafor did not see the floor in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

The Nets confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Okafor would be available to make his debut with the team, but coach Kenny Atkinson ultimately determined to hold the big man out of action and stated that both Okafor and Nik Stauskas will "have to earn" their minutes. While that may be true, Okafor's lack of familiarity with the new system was likely the biggest factor in his absence Tuesday, and the expectation is that he'll eventually move into the rotation -- even if it's just a minor role off the bench -- for a team with one of the shallowest center groups in the NBA. The Nets are off Wednesday before hosting the Knicks on Thursday and traveling to Toronto take on the Raptors on Friday.