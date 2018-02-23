Nets' Jahlil Okafor: DNP-CD in Thursday's loss
Okafor was a DNP-CD in Thursday's loss to the Hornets.
Okafor had been nursing a minor leg injury prior to the All-Star break, but that did not appear to be a factor in the decision to sit him out Thursday. It marked Okafor's third straight absence, and for the moment he appears to be out of the rotation.
