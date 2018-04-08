Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Doesn't see floor Saturday
Okafor (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.
Okafor was reportedly available to play after working through a recent ankle issue, but he never made onto the court despite the Nets' comfortable second-half advantage. The former third overall pick was highly productive last Tuesday in the first game action since March 16, posting 15 points over just 16 minutes against his former Sixers teammates. Okafor's penultimate chance for playing time comes in Monday night's rematch with the Bulls.
