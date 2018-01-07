Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Drops 12 points Saturday
Okafor scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and two blocks across 13 minutes in Saturday's 87-85 loss to the Celtics.
Okafor had his first double-digit scoring game all season Saturday night, albeit he has played just five games all season. The highly-touted first round pick has been a bust to this point in his career, but can pick up the pace on a Nets' team looking for young offensive players.
