Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Not on injury report Sunday
Okafor (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, Okafor will be active for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles after going through some flu-like symptoms earlier in the week. Okafor is expected to play limited frontcourt minutes off the bench.
