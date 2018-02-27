Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Out again Tuesday
Okafor (illness) will sit out Tuesday's matchup against Cleveland, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.
Okafor missed Monday's contest as well while recovering from an illness. In his stead, Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy should see most of the team's minutes at center.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...