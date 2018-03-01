Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Out Thursday, expected back Sunday
Okafor (illness), who's already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings, is expected back for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
Okafor is reportedly dealing with some nasty flu symptoms, but a return Sunday would give the big man nearly a week off since first coming down with it. Either way, the Nets appear to be comfortable giving rookie Jarrett Allen most of the minutes at center, so once Okafor is cleared, he'll likely only see a handful minutes most nights over the last month or so of the season.
