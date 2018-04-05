Okafor won't play in Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.

Okafor had been a coaches decision inactive for seven games prior to Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia, in which he scored 15 points in 16 minutes of action. His injury shouldn't impact the Nets' rotation greatly. Looking ahead, Okafor's first chance to return will be Saturday against the Bulls.