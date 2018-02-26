Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Out with illness Monday
Okafor (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
Okafor popped up on the injury report earlier Monday and now apparently doesn't feel well enough to take the floor. That said, Okafor, for the most part, has fallen out of the regular rotation of late, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact elsewhere on the roster. His next shot to play will come on Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
