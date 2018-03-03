Okafor (illness) is over his flu symptoms and has re-joined the team for Saturday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. He is expected to play during Sunday's tilt against the Clippers.

Okafor has missed the past five games due to the flu, during which Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy played the bulk of the team's minutes at center. Even when Okafor returns, he may not see too much time on the floor, as he was averaging just 13.0 minutes over the first six games of February, posting 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.