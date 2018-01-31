Okafor totaled just five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 FT), but added 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to New York.

Okafor came off the bench but saw more playing time than starting center Jarrett Allen. Okafor has now played in excess of 20 minutes for two straight games after doing so just once in his previous 26 games. His numbers over the last two games have been nothing to get too excited about but it will be interesting to see how coach Kenny Atkinson lets things play out with his center rotation.