Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable Saturday
Okafor (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Okafor was unable to play in Thursday's victory over Milwaukee and is looking like a game-time decision Saturday. The big man has just three games left to try and end a disappointing season on a high note.
