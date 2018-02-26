Okafor is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to an illness, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

A more definitive update probably won't come until closer to game-time, but Okafor's status is unlikely to significantly affect the team's rotation. Okafor was a DNP-CD against the Hornets on Thursday, and he also sat out the team's last game before the All-Star break with a minor leg injury.