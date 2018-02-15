Okafor has been ruled out of Wednesday's contest against the Pacers with left calf tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Okafor was a late scratch Wednesdsay, being ruled out just before tip with left calf tightness. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however Wednesday is the Nets last game prior to the All-Star break. The Nets have the following eight days off, meaning Okafor likely won't miss too much action unless the injury is more serious than it's being reported.