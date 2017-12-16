Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 10 in Nets debut Friday
Okafor scored 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-87 loss to the Raptors.
While the third overall pick in the 2015 draft has a solid night on the offensive end, Toronto's big men also were able to exploit Okafor's defensive liabilities frequently, making the former Sixer's debut with Brooklyn something of a mixed bag. The Nets have little to lose by giving him a consistent role in their frontcourt rotation, but Okafor also has plenty of competition for minutes as he tries to get his career back on track.
