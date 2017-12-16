Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 10 in Nets debut Friday

Okafor scored 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-87 loss to the Raptors.

While the third overall pick in the 2015 draft has a solid night on the offensive end, Toronto's big men also were able to exploit Okafor's defensive liabilities frequently, making the former Sixer's debut with Brooklyn something of a mixed bag. The Nets have little to lose by giving him a consistent role in their frontcourt rotation, but Okafor also has plenty of competition for minutes as he tries to get his career back on track.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop