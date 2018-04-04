Okafor tallied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 16 minutes during a 121-95 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Okafor received game action for the first time since March 17 in the blowout loss and he took advantage by having his best scoring game since early February. He likely received minutes due to the blowout nature of the game and the fact that the game was against his former team.