Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Set to debut Friday

Okafor is expected to make his Nets debut Friday against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

While Okafor was available for Tuesday's game against Washington, he did not see the floor, with coach Kenny Atkinson later telling the media that both Okafor and fellow new addition Nik Stauskas will "have to earn" their minutes. While the Nets are mostly healthy in the frontcourt, all indications are that Okafor will see some run off the bench Friday, though a wait-and-see approach remains the best course of action when it comes to assessing Okafor's long-term fantasy utility.