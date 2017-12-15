Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Set to debut Friday
Okafor is expected to make his Nets debut Friday against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
While Okafor was available for Tuesday's game against Washington, he did not see the floor, with coach Kenny Atkinson later telling the media that both Okafor and fellow new addition Nik Stauskas will "have to earn" their minutes. While the Nets are mostly healthy in the frontcourt, all indications are that Okafor will see some run off the bench Friday, though a wait-and-see approach remains the best course of action when it comes to assessing Okafor's long-term fantasy utility.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...