Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Set to make Brooklyn debut Tuesday

Okafor said he expects to make his Nets debut Tuesday against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Okafor was traded to the Nets late last week, but wasn't quite ready to play with his new team Saturday against the Heat. However, after a few additional days to get settled, Okafor is set to make his Brooklyn debut Tuesday and should provide depth in the frontcourt right away. It's unclear just how big of a role Okafor will have in his first game, however, and there's certainly a chance he's eased into action after sitting out his last 14 games with the Sixers. That means fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit and get a better sense of his workload with his new team before considering deploying him in lineups.