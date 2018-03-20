Okafor was a DNP-Coach's Decision during Monday's contest against the Grizzlies.

Okafor has seen his minutes fluctuate since debuting for the Nets back on Dec. 15, when he posted 10 points, four rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes. After that, he was held out of nine straight games while working on his conditioning. Once he completed that task, he appeared in 21 straight games, seeing 20-plus minutes in three contests and single-digit run in seven. Overall, he posted 6.0 points and 2.9 boards across 12.7 minutes per game during that stretch. Then, DNP-CDs, calf tightness and an illness kept him out for eight straight contests from Feb. 14 to March 8. Now, he's been a healthy scratch in two of the past five games, averaging 8.3 minutes when he's taken the court. The hope of many fantasy owners was that Okafor would have an opportunity to see 20-plus minutes per game on a nightly basis, essentially splitting time with Jarrett Allen. That has been far from the case, as coach Kenny Atkinson has proven to be much more comfortable with Dante Cunningham and Quincy Acy as reserve options at center. With just 11 games left in the regular season for Brooklyn, there's not much time left for Okafor to display his upside heading into next season.