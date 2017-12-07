Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Traded to Nets
Okafor was traded to the Nets on Thursday along with Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick for Trevor Booker, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.
Okafor being traded was a long time coming, but it was just a matter of exactly where he was going to end up. After turning into a non-factor in Philly's loaded frontcourt rotation, the former second overall pick will get a chance to start his career over in Brooklyn. The Nets still have quite a few options at center, with Tyler Zeller and rookie Jarrett Allen taking on most of the minutes at that position, but Brooklyn would not have traded for Okafor if it didn't plan on playing him, so look for him to enter the rotation as soon as the coaching staff feels the newest addition is ready. Trevor Booker's departure should also open up more frontcourt minutes for Okafor to potentially take advantage of. As of now, the former Duke standout still shouldn't necessarily be on fantasy radars, but he now has the opportunity to carve out a consistent role for himself in the league
