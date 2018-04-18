Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Very disappointing sesaon
Okafor averaged just 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists over 28 games played with the 76ers and Nets in 2017-18.
Okafor had a very disappointing third NBA season, as he only saw the court for 28 total games due to many things not named injuries. The former Duke standout scored in double figures inn eight of those games with his season high of 21 points coming on Jan. 27 at Minnesota. It will be surprising which team will offer Okafor a contract this off-season, as he is set to become a free agent in July.
