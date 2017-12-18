Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Will need time to regain conditioning

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said Okafor would need to get in better shape before the center becomes a staple in the team's rotation, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "I talked to Jahlil, had a great conversation with him," Atkinson said Sunday. "We need to help him get in better condition, that's first off. We need to integrate him more into the system. It's going to take some time. I'm not going to give you a date but it's a strategic plan, just like we've done with all our guys, integrating guys into the team. It's going to take some time."

Acquired Dec. 7 from the 76ers after lying idle for most of the season, Okafor made his Nets debut Friday against the Raptors, producing 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes. While it was expected Okafor's solid outing would earn him a regular role in the games that followed, the 2015 first-round pick instead never got off the bench in Sunday's 109-97 loss to the Pacers. Based on Atkinson's comments, it seems likely that Okafor won't be a factor for at least one more game while he looks to regain conditioning after having not played much competitive basketball over the past year. With that in mind, Okafor might not be worth rostering in shallower formats just yet, though his scoring upside could be tantalizing enough to make him worth stashing in deeper settings until he eventually cracks the rotation on a consistent basis.