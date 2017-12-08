Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Will not play Saturday
Okafor will not play Saturday against Miami.
As expected, neither Okafor nor Nik Stauskas will be available Saturday in the wake of Thursday's deal, which brought them over from Philadelphia. Assuming the trade is made official over the weekend, both players could make their Nets debuts Tuesday against Washington.
