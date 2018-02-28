Okafor (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

Okafor will be missing a third straight contest with an illness and he's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return. That said, his next shot to play will come on Sunday against the Clippers, which gives him three full days off for additional rest and recovery. Look for Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy to handle the bulk of the work at center.