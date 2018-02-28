Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Will remain out Thursday
Okafor (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
Okafor will be missing a third straight contest with an illness and he's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return. That said, his next shot to play will come on Sunday against the Clippers, which gives him three full days off for additional rest and recovery. Look for Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy to handle the bulk of the work at center.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...