Nets' Jake Wiley: Active for preseason finale

Wiley (foot) will be active for Wednesday's preseason game against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Wiley sat out Sunday's exhibition with a sore left foot, but it appears to have put the injury behind him completely. He'll play in his last preseason game as a member of the Nets before likely heading to the G-League on his two-way contract.

